Friends, family remember man killed in hit-and-run crash while IMPD continues search for driver

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis police are continuing to search for a driver responsible for a hit-and-run that killed one man and injured another.

The deadly crash happened Sunday night on Indy’s south side. The victims were walking along Stop Road 11 near their home when they were hit.

Flashing police lights and the sound of grieving family members kept neighbors along this street awake for hours overnight.

“You know I heard people crying and screaming,” said Andrew Lawrence. “It became obvious there had been a hit and run.”

Lawrence lives in the closest home to the crash site. Listening to the families’ emotions overnight, he felt bad because a hit-and-run could happen to anyone at any time.

“I was just sad no one stopped to own up that they hit them. They just kept on driving,” said Lawrence.

The man killed has now been identified as 44-year-old Mang Peng.

“Mang was a very good person. He didn’t talk too much, but he was a quiet and good person,” said Rev. Tluang Thang with Indiana Chin Baptist Church.

Rev. Thang says the victim lived in Indianapolis for the last couple of years and attended his church. As pastor, Thang spent his day comforting the family.

“We as a church are really really sad. The family is really really sad,” said Thang.

The family says the second man hit was Peng’s cousin. He has been treated and released from the hospital.

Police say the car involved in the crash was a silver Honda that suffered damage to the passenger side and lost the passenger side mirror. Investigators are now asking for the public’s help making an arrest.

There is a street light overhead, but there are no sidewalks on the south side of Stop 11 where the victims were hit. While investigators don’t know why the crash happened, everyone hopes the driver responsible is quickly caught.

“If possible we would like to know who has hit them. We’d like to at least see his picture,” said Thang.

“People need to own up to what they do and be morally responsible, but they don’t want to get in trouble, so they keep on driving,” said Lawrence.

Anyone with information on the suspect or that car is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.