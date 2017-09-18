Gov. Holcomb calls on IEDC to lead Indiana’s efforts to attract Amazon’s $5 billion second headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Gov. Eric Holcomb sees Amazon’s plans to build a new $5 billion second headquarters as a major opportunity for central Indiana.

Amazon hasn’t announced a site for the operation, and Holcomb, who recently returned from a trade mission to Japan, said he was “engaged in conversations” about the company’s plans for the North American headquarters.

The online retail giant is looking for a city to host the new “HQ2” facility, which would employ as many as 50,000 workers. Amazon seeks a suburban or urban area with more than 1 million people that’s willing to “think big” and capable of attracting technical talent.

Holcomb said he’s called on the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to lead a collaborative effort to bring Amazon to Indiana. The state faces an Oct. 19 deadline to submit its package.

Here’s Holcomb’s statement:

Throughout my trip to Japan I was engaged in conversations about Amazon’s announcement the company plans to open a second North American headquarters. After I arrived home Friday night, I spent the weekend in briefings about the Amazon bid process. Indiana has a tremendous opportunity to be seriously considered in this process. We are doing what Amazon has asked us to do: coordinating efforts with all interested regions of the state to put our best bid forward. I’ve called on the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to lead this collaborative effort that will culminate with a bid submission that includes local and state incentives as well as recommended best sites. Our process has been underway since the day Amazon made its intentions known, and I’m glad that regional leaders are organizing their efforts so we submit the best package to Amazon by the Oct. 19 deadline.

Last week, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness made a joint appearance to announce plans to lure Amazon to Indiana. They said they would engage with the local tech sector, as well as business and community leaders, to build a strong case for Amazon in Indiana.