Hit and run driver causes thousands in damages after plowing into garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A hit and run driver caused thousands of dollars of damage after crashing into a couple's garage.

The incident happened on Thursday on the 700 block of Weghorst Street. The couple living there says they heard a loud crash around 2 a.m. When they went downstairs to check it out, they found their garage in pieces. One of their two cars was totaled, and damages to the garage and the items inside were estimated to be almost 30 thousand dollars.

"Fortunately, they didn't crash into our house and it could have been a lot worse. I'm glad that they crashed into the garage and that it's detached and that our animals didn't get away and nothing worse happened, but it's definitely unfortunate" says April Nicole Stead, one of the home owners.

No one was hurt in the incident and insurance should pay for parts of the cost. If you have any information on the incident, call police.