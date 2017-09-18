Hurricane Maria strengthens to a Category 5 storm, threatens Puerto Rico

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Hurricane Maria has strengthened rapidly on this Monday. The storm went from being a Category 1 storm with winds greater than 74 mph to a Category 5 storm with winds of 160 mph in about 15 hours.

Maria will move over the Caribbean island of Dominica Monday night as a powerful storm. It will continue to track to the northwest and looks to remain a Category 5 storm as it makes its way toward Puerto Rico. In fact, winds look to increase and the storm, gain strength as it tracks toward the U.S. territory.

Puerto Rico looks to be hit directly by Maria as a Category 5 as the waters are favorable for the storm to maintain strength. Maria also looks to have impacts in the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, some of the same islands that got hit by Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane watches and warnings are up for the Caribbean islands in the storm’s path. Storm surge, heavy rainfall, high winds and mudslides are the threats for those in the direct path. –Danielle Dozier