IMPD officers safely locate missing 87-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s

UPDATE:

Indianapolis police say Mary Talley has been found unharmed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are searching for a missing 87-year-old woman last seen on the northeast side Monday.

Police say the woman, Mary Talley, has Alzheimer’s and dementia. She also had hip surgery last month.

Officers say they believe Mary walked away from a home in the 4100 block of Ashbourne Lane around 7 p.m.

Mary was reportedly wearing a lime green shirt and green pants when she was last seen. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 lbs.

If you know Mary’s whereabouts, contact IMPD by calling 911 or Mrs. Gwendolyn Anderson at 317-413-5684.