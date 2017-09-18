IPS board prepares to vote on plan to close or convert three high schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Many parents who send their kids to Indianapolis Public Schools are awaiting a decision from the school board about the potential closure of three high schools. The IPS commissioners are scheduled to vote Monday night on the administration's recommendation to reinvent the district's high schools.

IPS leaders say declining enrollment has left all the district's high school buildings below capacity. Earlier this year, the administration recommended converting Arlington and Northwest high schools into middle schools and selling Broad Ripple High School. The proposal also calls for the sale of John Marshall Middle School and two administrative buildings. The changes are estimated to save IPS $7 million a year and allow the district to offer career-themed academies at the remaining high schools.

Many IPS families have gone through months of heated meetings about the proposal.

One group of parents gathered outside the IPS Education Center Monday morning to express their support for the plan. They presented Superintendent Lewis Ferebee and school board president Mary Ann Sullivan with a stack of what the parents said were hundreds of emails in support of the changes to the high schools.

"If nothing changes, nothing changes," said Latoya Tahirou, an IPS parent involved with Stand for Children Indiana. "This plan is a great change and it probably has pros and cons. But for me, I’m so excited because it's allowing kids to get on a positive track."

She said the addition of early college opportunities and career-themed academies would benefit students across the city.

"With the college and career readiness it would allow them to start their future," she said. "Not only just to graduate but put them on a track for success for their whole life."

But, parents and IPS alumni who oppose the school closures are taking a stand, too. They planned a protest for Monday evening prior to the special school board meeting.

"School closings should be the last choice not the first choice,"" said Dountonia Batts, IPS Community Coalition spokesperson. "We would really like for them to reevaluate the proposals and answer some of the questions the community has raised."

Batts said they would like the board to delay the decision about the future of the high schools.

"Why the rush to 2018-2019?" Batts asked. "We don’t necessarily have to do this for 2018-2019. Why not push it forward? What’s motivation for that decision?"

FOX59 asked Ferebee about that concern.

"We want to make the decision now to give us a long runway of planning and preparation for 2018-2019 school year," Ferebee said. "Delaying it I don’t think puts us in the best position to do that well."

The school board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Ferebee said commissioners can approve the entire recommendation, change the language or only pass parts of it.

There will be no public comment at Monday night's meeting.