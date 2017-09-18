× IUPUI student killed after being struck by IPS school bus

An Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) student was killed after being struck by a bus Monday afternoon, police say.

The accident occurred near the intersection of West New York Street and University Boulevard on the IUPUI campus around 1:30 p.m.

The female student was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The bus was an Indianapolis Public Schools bus, confirm officials. Detective Kimberly Minor with the IUPUI Police Department says the driver of the bus cooperated with authorities and passed a breathalyzer test.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the crash.

FOX59 will update the story as more information becomes available.