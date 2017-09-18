Limited rain and storm chances before more heat returns! Tropics remain quite active…

Clouds are back and so are some rain chances for today! Scattered stuff but some will benefit, while others will hope for anything. Most rain chances will be driven by minor instability and convective heat during the afternoon hours. Highs today will not be as hot as Sunday’s 89°, but still quite muggy! Bottom-line, warm and muggy with showers drifting around all day! Heaviest rain may actually fall south of Indianapolis, after observing the latest data.

Additional showers and storms around for tomorrow before more heat begins to build in, along with another long, hot, dry stretch! Here is your extended forecast!

Two hurricanes with a possible third one forming in the Atlantic makes for more busy times. After Harvey and Irma, Hurricane Jose will brush the northeastern US later this week without a direct hit but Hurricane Maria remains one to watch in the days and weeks ahead!