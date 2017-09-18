Scattered storms expected Monday night and Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Monday afternoon! I’m tracking spotty showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some of you are seeing some heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning. Tonight we’ll be tracking wet weather as an upper-air disturbance moves through.

Expect areas of fog to develop tonight with muggy conditions and temperatures in the upper 60s.

Tuesday morning will bring scattered rain and t-storms. Anywhere from a quick 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain is possible. We’ll keep a slight chance of rain in Tuesday afternoon as well.

As high pressure builds in later in the week, we’ll dry out and temperatures will go up to near 90 degrees. Fall officially arrives at 4:02 p.m. EDT on Friday. It will be sunny and hot! –Danielle Dozier