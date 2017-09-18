Teen remains in hospital after shooting in McCordsville, search for suspect continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCCORDSVILLE, IN - A 16-year old boy who was shot in the back in McCordsville Saturday night remains in an area hospital, according to police investigating the case.

McCordsville Police Assistant Chief, Major Paul Casey, says the teen was listed in serious but stable condition Monday afternoon. No other information about the teen’s injuries or outlook for recovery were released.

The update comes as investigators are still working to track down the person who shot the teen late Saturday night in the 6700 block of Odessa Way, in the Austin Trace subdivision. Police say the teen who was shot does not live in McCordsville. They have not said whether the 16-year old was believed to be the intended target of the shooting. No other information specific to the shooting or circumstances leading up to it are being released.

“It’s all about case integrity,” Major Casey said. “We need to make sure that our case stays solid and that we don’t give away anything, even on accident, that may help us with leads in the case.”

Neighbors say the family who lives in the home was having a get-together Saturday night when the shooting happened.

A glass door on the back of the house was boarded up with plywood Monday morning.

The case represents the first shooting in McCordsville’s history. Casey said they have investigated cases involving accidental shootings or individuals taking their own life. But not a case of this kind.

“I think since the town’s inception,” Casey said. “I’ve been here a little over 24-years, and I don’t think that we’ve had one that has been of this nature since I’ve been here.”

Although the shooting is not believed to be a random attack, residents in the normally quiet area are being encouraged to keep their own safety, and the safety of their neighbors in mind.

“To make sure that we’re using our best practices, keeping your lights on, calling in suspicious vehicles if you see them, call in suspicious activity if you see them,” Casey said. “And we’re respond to each one of those individually.”

“You don’t wake up and see twelve cop cars,” Robertson said. “I never have here.”

“I’m just sorry that it had to happen to a young man that’s only 16-years old,” he said.

Police have not released information regarding a description on the suspect, or any possible vehicles involved in the shooting. Casey said detectives are actively pursuing leads in the case. Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact McCordsville Police at (317) 335-2812.