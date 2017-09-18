A raptor paid a visit to the FOX59 studio this morning, and it’s safe to say it rattled our morning anchors! The dinosaur is part of the Jurassic World exhibit at the Field Museum in Chicago. The exhibit will be on display through January 7, 2018.
Velociraptor from Field Museum in Chicago visits FOX59
-
Museum of Science and Industry
-
New museum exhibit makes science fun for kids
-
Indianapolis residents encouraged to ‘Pack the Parks’ for Saturday, July 8
-
Second man arrested, accused of dumping friend’s body in Howard County field after overdose
-
Driver hospitalized after car crashes into sign, flips near Indianapolis Museum of Art
-
-
New IHS exhibit based on Indiana soldier’s account of Battle of Gettysburg
-
Silly Safaris visits the FOX59 studio
-
Cubs’ Bryant leaves with injury against Nationals
-
Indianapolis man found dead in open field in eastern Illinois
-
Police release surveillance video of Chicago teen found dead in hotel freezer
-
-
Authorities raid three car dealerships in Indianapolis
-
Sherman visits Taxman Fortville for local cuisine and brews
-
Noose found at DC construction site, police say