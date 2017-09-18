VIDEO: Chicago man attempts to sexually assault worker at perfume store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was captured on surveillance video allegedly attempting to sexually assault a female store clerk near Chicago, according to WGN.

The incident happened at a perfume store on Thursday, according to the report. The suspect pretended to be a customer, and initially said he wanted to buy perfume for his girlfriend.

The employee, 26-year-old Dulce Carreon, quickly realize the awkward situation was not an attempted robbery situation but rather a sexual assault attempt. She ran from the store to a nearby Walgreens.

Carreon fears that he could prey on other women and hopes the community and police identify him.

Police are still searching for the suspect.