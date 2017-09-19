16 students hospitalized after school bus overturns in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. – Officials say 16 students suffered minor injuries when a school bus carrying a swim team overturned in Fayette County Tuesday.

Authorities were called to the crash at the intersection of South Gray and Ziegler roads near Connersville High School around 4:19 p.m.

Police told WXIX that 36 students, one coach and a driver were on board the bus when the accident happened.

Officers said the cause of the crash was brake failure and the bus tipped over when the bus was going around a corner.

The bus was reportedly from Dearborn County.