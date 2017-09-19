WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers address to U.N. General Assembly
WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers address to U.N. General Assembly

A look inside Gathered Roots

Posted 9:41 AM, September 19, 2017, by

FORTVILLE, Ind. -- Farmhouse finds, vintage decor, and unique jewelry all under one roof. A new shop in Fortville is a blend of different artists and styles. Sherman spent some time at Gathered Roots to see what they have to offer.