A look inside Gathered Roots

FORTVILLE, Ind. -- Farmhouse finds, vintage decor, and unique jewelry all under one roof. A new shop in Fortville is a blend of different artists and styles. Sherman spent some time at Gathered Roots to see what they have to offer.
