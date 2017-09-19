Caught on camera: 3 gunmen attack grandfather in his east side driveway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for the gunmen who attacked a grandfather in his driveway. Home surveillance cameras captured every second of the crime.

“It’s just really kind of scary because when it happens you realize the danger but when you see it’s ten times worse,” said David McElhiney, victim.

Around 10:30 Tuesday morning, David McElhiney says he was attacked from behind as he was grabbing a car seat from his garage, getting ready to take his granddaughter to the Children’s Museum.

“He (one of the gunmen) said to the guy 'Shut the garage and we’re going to finish the job',” said McElhiney.

The video shows three armed men wearing hoodies running towards McElhiney. The gunmen knocked McElhiney to the ground and then pistol-whipped him over and over. A short time later, McElhiney says as one of the men grabbed his shirt, he was able to run across the street for help.

“My dad was in the Army for 20 years and he taught me how to defend myself and he always told me if someone pulls a gun on you, you have to do something or you’re going to end up dead,” said McElhiney.

The 54-year-old has bloody gashes, covered with a bandage on the top of his head. McElhiney believes this isn’t the first time this group has been to his east side home.

Surveillance video from 2 a.m. Tuesday shows two people hopping a fence with a long gun by their side. You can see the two creeping around the backyard of the home and looking inside.

“I’m living in fear. I can’t even be safe and comfortable in my own home,” said McElhiney.

Just last week, McElhiney boarded up all the windows after he called police to report a burglary. There is shattered glass from doors and windows piled in the back of his home from previous burglary attempts. McElhiney can’t figure out why his place off 10th and Post appears to be targeted.

“I have no idea. All I know is I’m a retired union carpenter that lives month to month just like everybody else,” said McElhiney.

The surveillance cameras were installed less than 48 hours before the violent attack and the footage could prove to be the biggest clue to help get these dangerous gunmen off the streets.

“Something’s got to be done; these people have to be stopped,” said McElhiney.

IMPD told FOX59 a detective is on this case and is in the process of investigating.