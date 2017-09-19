Downtown Indianapolis’ North Split to undergo massive reconstruction project

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Expect some major changes for the I-65/I-70 North Split in downtown Indianapolis, one of the most heavily traveled interchanges in the state.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) revealed details about upcoming work on the interstate. It will include repairs on deteriorating bridges and pavement upgrades in addition to improvements meant to reduce traffic congestion and increase safety.

The project will include the I-65/I-70 interchange, south along I-65/I-70 to Washington Street, west along I-65 to Meridian Street and east along I-70 near the Keystone/Rural Street interchange.

The entire North Split interchange will be completely reconstructed. INDOT officials said the interchange was built 50 years ago and is “nearing the end of its useful life.” The North Split interchange accommodates approximately 170,000 vehicles daily and is operating at full capacity. The agency said the North Split does not meet current design standards.

INDOT expects to hold open houses in the winter, with preliminary designs being drafted by mid-2018. INDOT plans to select a contractor in 2019, with construction set to start between late 2019 and 2021. No specific date has yet been set.

The expansive project will repair or replace 32 bridges and address deteriorating pavement that has required extensive repairs and patching in the last few years. The current North Split also includes several lane change configurations that INDOT hopes to simplify.

In 2003, INDOT undertook the “HyperFix,” a project to reconstruct the pavement between the North and South splits. Work on the North Split has included only essential repairs to specific ramps and bridges. The new project would be the first to completely reconstruct the North Split since it was built in 1968.

An environmental analysis of the project will be undertaken to gauge the impact on homes, businesses and the environment. The project is part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “Next Level Roads” initiative and is fully funded, INDOT said.