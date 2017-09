ALBION, Ill. – Thousands of Hoosiers in southwestern Indiana were jolted awake this morning by an earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports an earthquake registering a magnitude of 3.8 occurred around 6:45 a.m. near the Indiana and Illinois border.

According to the USGS, it could be felt as far away as 250 kilometers (around 155 miles) from the epicenter.

At this time, no damage has been reported.