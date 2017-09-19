× Indiana State parks and properties to waive admission fees on September 30th

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hoosiers visiting a state park later this month will get a surprise as admission to Indiana’s state park properties and state forest recreation areas where entrance fees are charged will find that admission is free on September 30 in recognition of National Public Lands Day.

National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands.

Volunteer opportunities at Indiana State Park properties on Sept. 30 include trail work at Raccoon State Recreation Area, Turkey Run State Park and Brookville Lake, invasive plant removals at Brown County, Spring Mill and Ouabache state parks, and river cleanups at O’Bannon Woods and Tippecanoe River state parks. Many other properties will offer similar volunteer opportunities .

Several parks and properties will also offer hikes, pioneer activities, crafts and live bird shows, too.

For a complete list of programs, you can visit calendar.dnr.IN.gov and look the September 30 date.