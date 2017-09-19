Central Indiana is joining cities around the world to encourage residents to ditch their cars in favor of bikes and buses. Thursday, September 21st is Car Free Day, and it's all to help lessen our carbon footprint. A representative with Commuter Connect stopped by FOX59 with a public relations director at OneAmerica to discuss the events scheduled for Car Free Day. You can take the pledge to ditch your car here.
Indy celebrates 2nd annual Car Free Day
