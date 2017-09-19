Much needed rain locally; tropics hoping for relief from Hurricane Maria

We’re tracking showers and storms this Tuesday morning, which is great news because the rainfall is desperately needed! Heavy downpours and lightning in some of these storms but any going severe looks EXTREMELY low. I will continue to monitor/track through the morning! Showers and storms become less active during the afternoon but a chance remains. Along with the rain chances, the warmth and mugginess will hold too! Here is your breakdown…

More stable air (ridging) is to return by tomorrow (Wednesday) and a hot pattern will emerge to round out the week and into our first weekend of autumn. One minor rain/storm chance will exist on Thursday along the ridge, but most should expect a long, hot, dry stretch until Tuesday of next week!

The tropics remain busy with Hurricane Jose still impacting the northeastern U.S. with wind, rain and high surf! No major damage or landfall expected, as New Englanders breathe a sigh of relief. Hurricane Maria is a different story altogether, now a Category 4 and driving through the Caribbean with areas still recovering from Irma. Puerto Rico could be hit by tomorrow morning then the eastern Bahamas!