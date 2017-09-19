PHOTOS | Multiple tombstones damaged after car crashes into Lebanon cemetery

LEBANON, Ind. – A car knocked over several headstones during an early Tuesday morning crash in Lebanon.

According to the Lebanon Fire Department, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at a cemetery located near State Road 47 and Elm Swamp Road/North 75 East. That’s just east of State Road 39.

Investigators said the car went off the road and ended up in the cemetery. Photos from the scene showed the car overturned.

Multiple headstones were affected and authorities estimated the damage at thousands of dollars.

The driver suffered minor injuries and refused further treatment at the scene.