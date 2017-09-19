Nissan is taking its first step towards the self-driving car, but the new technology won't exactly drive the car for you. Rich Demuro has a preview of how it will help keep you in your lane.
Nissan introducing self-driving technology
-
AT&T unveils ‘5G Evolution’ network in Indianapolis
-
Man arrested after fatal Hancock County wreck
-
Driver ejected, killed after driving car into pond in Whitestown
-
Warning issued as teen drivers approach what’s known as “100 Deadliest Days”
-
Volkswagen to resurrect iconic Microbus as electric vehicle
-
-
Police: Driver shot himself before fatal crash in Johnson County
-
Police searching for red sedan in hit-and-run that critically injured bicyclist
-
Indy teen paralyzed in gymnastics accident receives SUV modified especially for her
-
Takata adds 2.7 million new airbags to giant recall
-
New ‘distraction pedestrian’ law goes into effect in Honolulu
-
-
California teen arrested for drunk driving after livestreaming crash that killed her sister
-
Man shocked to find BMW crawling with cockroaches
-
Concerns from business owners as Blue Indy looks to expand