× Officials ask for public’s help in finding missing Yorktown boy

YORKTOWN, Ind. – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Lamar Fisher, 17, went missing on September 19, 2016 from Yorktown, Indiana, and police believe he may still be in the area.

Police describe Fisher as a biracial male, six feet two inches tall, and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and naturally black hair, but he may have died his hair.

Anyone with information about Fishers is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838.