Pack the Pantries: Local business commits to improve, expand an IPS food pantry

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As part of national a campaign, Kroger has partnered with Daniel Webster School 46 and Gleaner's Food Bank to expand and improve the school's food pantry.

“I’m just so glad I can rely on somebody to help me with my family when I need it and I’m just so thankful for Kroger that they are there to help families like us," food pantry client Laura Shaw said.

The pantry at School 46 opened last November and with its new partnerships the pantry will be able to provide fresh produce and other perishables weekly to its clients.

“I think it’s innovative, out of the box thinking and as I look at this program it will truly make a difference in our neighborhoods," State Senator Jack Sandlin (R-Marion County) said.

The pantry currently serves between 15 to 20 families a week and with the new partnership it hopes to grow its service, Daniel Webster School 46 Parent Involvement Educator Andrea Walterman said.

Walterman added hungry kids often come to school, "tired, lethargic, angry," and that having nutritious, regular meals can go a long way toward their education.

Clients who use service like Laura Shaw said she's seen those results first hand.

"Well they are in all the sports now and they are getting A’s and B’s when they were getting C’s and D’s before, "Shaw said. "Everything’s improved. Everything.”

This partnership is part of Kroger's national Zero Hunger, Zero Waste campaign. You can learn more about the initiative here.