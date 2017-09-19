Police: 11-year-old suspects confess to vandalism at Greenwood car dealership

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Two 11-year-old boys are believed to be responsible for vandalism at a Greenwood car dealership.

Investigators said the boys’ parents took them to the police station to confess. Employees at Auto Nerd Used Cars, 250 Market Plaza, Greenwood, said someone smashed the windshields and bodies of several cars over the weekend.

They said it’s not the first time something like this has happened in the area.

“It`s been a problem, a community problem with the local businesses here in downtown Greenwood,” said Caleb Cunningham, a sales manager at Auto Nerd. “Several other companies were vandalized just starting a couple weekends ago. It’s one thing you can hope, ‘Hey, they’ll skip us,’ but they did get us and it’s frustrating.”

Cunningham said repairs will take several weeks and cost thousands of dollars.

Greenwood police were investigating possible links between the vandalism at Auto Nerds and similar incidents downtown, including cases at nearby Kenny’s Transmission and The Suds drive-in.