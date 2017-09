× Police investigating after pedestrian is struck on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on the city’s far east side Tuesday night.

Police were called to the scene near the intersection of East 21st St. and North Mithoeffer Rd. shortly before 9:30 p.m.

FOX59 is headed to the crash. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.