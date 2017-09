RECIPE: Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

8 Medium Apples, peeled and sliced

3/4 Cup Sugar

1/2 Tsp Ground Cinnamon

1/8 Tsp Salt

Topping:

1/2 Cup Quick Oats (Certified Gluten Free)

1/2 Cup Gluten Free All Purpose Flour

1/2 Cup Brown Sugar

1/4 Tsp Baking Powder

1/8 Tsp Baking Soda

3 Tbs Cold Butter

Directions:

In a large bowl, toss the first four ingredients. Pour into a greased 8 inch square baking dish. In a bowl, combine oats, gluten free flour, brown sugar, baking powder and baking soda. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over apple mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 55 to 60 minutes or until apples are tender. Serve warm.