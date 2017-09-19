RECIPE: Pumpkin Donuts

Pumpkin Donuts

1/4 Cup Vegetable Oil

2 Eggs

3/4 Cup Sugar

3/4 Cup Pumpkin Puree

1 Tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice

1/2 Tsp Salt

1 Tsp Baking Powder

1/2 Tsp Vanilla

3/4 Cup + 2 Tbs Gluten Free All Purpose Flour

For the Sugar Coating:

3 Tbs Sugar

2 Tsp Cinnamon

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray donut pan with nonstick spray. Mix together oil, eggs, sugar, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, salt, baking powder and vanilla until combined. Stir in flour and continue to mix until smooth. Fill the donut pans up about 3/4 of the way. Bake donuts for 15 minutes. Remove from oven, let cool for 5 minutes, then remove from pan. Combine sugar and cinnamon in a large plastic bag. One at a time, put your donuts in bag and shake lightly to cover. Remove from bag and let cool completely. Store in an air tight container.