Slick roads may have been a factor in early Tuesday morning semi accident.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Wet roads may have played a part in an early Tuesday morning accident in Boone County.

The incident occurred along southbound I-65 near the Lebanon interchange just after 5:30 a.m. and involved a single semi which skidded off the interstate and partially landed in the median.

The driver of the semi was not injured and no cargo was affected from the incident which left the left lane blocked for about 2 hours.