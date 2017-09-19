WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers address to U.N. General Assembly
Slick roads may have been a factor in early Tuesday morning semi accident.

Posted 9:38 AM, September 19, 2017, by , Updated at 09:41AM, September 19, 2017

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Wet roads may have played a part in an early Tuesday morning accident in Boone County.

The incident occurred along southbound I-65 near the Lebanon interchange just after 5:30 a.m. and involved a single semi  which skidded off the interstate and partially landed in the median.

The driver of the semi was not injured and no cargo was affected from the incident which left the left lane blocked for about 2 hours.