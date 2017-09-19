The heat builds as we officially usher in fall on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Good Tuesday afternoon! I'm tracking a few showers on radar that are developing along a stalled front in central Indiana. The chance of rain will stay in the forecast through this evening. Overnight expect patchy fog and a decrease in cloud cover with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

It will be hot and humid on Wednesday. Dew points will stay in the upper 60s as temperatures climb to the upper 80s. Hi-resolution data shows the potential for a stray shower Wednesday morning. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky through the day.

We'll also have a spotty shower chance early Thursday but aside from that, expect a mostly sunny sky with highs near 90 degrees.

Highs will stay up around 90 through the weekend with plenty of sunshine.

Tropical Update:

Hurricane Maria is a strong Category 5 storm with winds of 165 mph. It looks to hit the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico between tonight and Wednesday as a powerful storm. Strong winds, heavy rainfall, storm surge and mudslides are all threats. --Danielle Dozier