UPDATE: IUPUI student fatally struck by bus identified as 18-year-old pre-med student

The Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) student who died after being struck by a bus Monday afternoon has been identified as an 18-year-old pre-med student.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined the victim, Fatima Hassuneh, died from multiple blunt force injuries. Her death was ruled an accident.

The accident occurred near the intersection of New York Street and University Boulevard on the IUPUI campus around 1:30 p.m.

Hassuneh to Eskenazi Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation found the student was crossing New York Street with the right-of-way, when she was struck by the school bus, which was attempting to make a left-hand turn from University Boulevard onto New York Street.

The bus was owned and operated by Durham Transportation and under contract by Indianapolis Public Schools, officials confirm.

Detective Kimberly Minor with the IUPUI Police Department says the driver of the bus cooperated with authorities and passed a breathalyzer test.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the crash.

IPS released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Today’s incident was tragic and we extend our deepest sympathies to the pedestrian and her family. Safety has always been at the top of our district’s priorities. We are deeply concerned and aware of the impact such an incident may have on anyone who was a witness. We are cooperating with IUPUI, Durham Transportation Services and IMPD on this matter.”

According to the IUPUI Muslim Student Association’s Facebook page, Hassuneh was an aspiring doctor and sophomore at IUPUI, studying biology.