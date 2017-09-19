VIDEO: Police search for vehicle that ran over, destroyed IFD hose

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As if firefighters don’t have a tough enough job already, two drivers on Indy’s northwest side made it even more difficult when they ran over and destroyed a fire hose.

The Indianapolis Fire Department tweeted two videos of the incident which occurred during a fire yesterday at 3289 W 42nd Street. The video shows first a silver vehicle and then a black vehicle drive over the yellow hose. The hose burst open after the second vehicle ran over it, shooting water in the air.

According to IFD, firefighters stopped the black SUV, and they requested IMPD. When she heard that, she sped off. She is described as a white female in her 40s.

A bystander recorded the incident and gave the video to the IFD and IMPD Investigations Unit.

Because where ur headed is a lot more important than the firefighters inside a burning structure & their life saving water supply #NotCool pic.twitter.com/OytwoQfeUl — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) September 19, 2017

IFD says the replacement hose will cost the department about $500.

“We repeatedly message out that when you drive up on the bright yellow hose in the street, surrounded by all the big red vehicles and flashing lights – stop – turn around and find a different route to where you are headed,” said IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith.

Drivers who fail to do so can receive a Uniform Traffic Ticket or even a misdemeanor charge of Interfering with the Duties of a Firefighter.

If you recognize either of the vehicle in this video, please call IMPD.