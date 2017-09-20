Argument leads to stabbing at northeast side apartment

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A fight at an Indianapolis apartment resulted in a stabbing early Wednesday morning at a northeast side apartment.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, two men inside an apartment got into an argument. One of the men punched the other, who then retaliated by stabbing him, police said. Officers were dispatched around 5 a.m. to the 8500 block of Woods Edge East Drive.

The man who was stabbed went outside and called for help.

Police said the man was stabbed in the lower leg or thigh. He was taken to St. Vincent.

The other person involved in the fight was also injured and was taken to Community North Hospital for treatment.

IMPD said it’s possible this could be a case of self-defense. However, detectives are still investigating and needed to take statements from both men.