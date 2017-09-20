INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Circle City Classic returns to Indianapolis for the 34th year. This year's match up features Central State University and Kentucky State University. Event organizers stopped by FOX59 to talk about all of the events leading up to the game, including the parade that draws thousands of people downtown.
Circle City Classic kicks off
-
End of month activities heat up in downtown Indianapolis this week
-
Purdue to hold tailgate on Monument Circle with food trucks on Friday
-
Bernie Sanders hosts jobs rally in downtown Indianapolis
-
Downtown fall activities to bring about increased traffic this week in city
-
2017 Youth Against Violence Peace Festival planned for Saturday
-
-
Jerry Seinfeld will bring act to Indianapolis in the fall
-
Fun runs, food trucks and Fever games head up a very busy week of activities for downtown Indianapolis
-
Brickyard 400 parties and summer concerts highlight a busy week of activities for downtown Indianapolis
-
Late summer activities to bring about increased traffic into Indianapolis this week
-
Colts kickoff events all weekend long
-
-
Bernie Sanders holding rally at Monument Circle next week
-
Indianapolis asking public to share memorabilia, stories from 1987 Pan American Games
-
Ice cream social, Black Expo Summer Celebration, and Christmas in July Fun Run to produce busy traffic week in downtown Indianapolis