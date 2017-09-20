Franklin woman wakes up to burglar during neighborhood crime spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN, Ind. - A crime spree in a normally quiet Franklin subdivision included heart-stopping moments for a woman who awoke to the sound of somebody breaking into her house Tuesday morning.

Just after 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, the woman called 911 and said she heard pounding, and then breaking glass on the back of her house in the 1500 block of Williamsburg Lane.

The 911 dispatcher urged the woman to stay in her bedroom as Franklin Police officers were being dispatched to the house. The intruder was gone by the time police arrived.

Investigators found a window on the back of the house had been broken and the woman’s purse had been taken from the kitchen table.

“That would be scary to anybody,” said Franklin Police Chief Tim O’Sullivan. “She woke up in the middle of the night to glass breaking. She called 911, but there she is by herself getting ready to face one or more perpetrators into her home. She had to be petrified.”

Investigators took possible DNA evidence from a hand print on the window. A police K-9 tracked a possible suspect from the house to a nearby cornfield before losing the scent. Police also found several articles of clothing in the yard of the home, which did not belong to the woman who lived there.

Over the next several hours, Franklin police discovered six vehicles in the same neighborhood, the Jefferson Meadows subdivision, had been rifled through and several items had been stolen.

“There was a common theme in the vehicle break-ins,” O’Sullivan said. “All the vehicles were left unlocked.”

Investigators believe the person, or group of people, who broke into the home also went through the neighborhood checking for unlocked cars to steal items from.

Elizabeth Berrones had several pair of shoes and clothing stolen from her car, which was parked in her driveway two doors down from where the burglary happened.

“It made me a little worried because I know I have a garage door opener in my car,” she said. “So I didn’t know if they’d been in the garage and been in my house at all.”

Ashton Okes lost a set of big speakers from the trunk of his car on nearby Carrollwood Ct.

“You can’t open my trunk unless you have the keys or unless you’re inside the car,” Okes said. “So they must have gotten inside first.”

Police visited Okes to see if the security camera mounted on his house had captured any of the suspects in the neighborhood. But, the camera had been inadvertently left unplugged and was offline at the time of the crimes.

O’Sullivan is urging everyone to keep cars and doors locked, and to keep blinds closed and porch lights turned on at night. At the same time, he says somebody committing burglary is also putting their own safety at risk.

“You’re going to break into the wrong house, you’re going to lose your life,” he said. “It’s not worth it.”