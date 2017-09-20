Hot and humid days ahead as we usher in fall on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Good Wednesday afternoon! It's been a hot and humid afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and heat indices in the mid-90s.

Tonight look for a mostly clear sky with temperatures close to 70 degrees. Fog will develop once again which will limit visibility for your Thursday morning commute.

Thursday morning may bring a spotty shower but aside from that, we're looking at a mostly sunny sky with highs near 90 degrees. It will once again feel like the mid-90s when you factor in high humidity.

Fall officially arrives on Friday but the high heat continues into the weekend. Expect temperatures up to near 90 degrees in the afternoons. A cold front looks to move through by Wednesday of next week which will bring more cloud cover, a chance of rain and cooler weather. --Danielle Dozier