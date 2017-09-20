Hot summer day with an isolated afternoon shower possible

Happy Wednesday! Another morning with thick fog reducing visibility to under 1/2 mile in some locations. Use caution traveling this morning, the fog will lift out around 10am.

A toasty afternoon on the way with highs in the upper 80s! An isolated evening shower is possible but there will be a lot of dry time with a mix of sun and clouds.

Th summer heat is sticking with us into the start of next week! Look at those temperatures, near 90º for the next 7 days! Fall begins on Friday but we won’t be feeling like Fall at all.

Hurricane Maria is now a category 4 with sustained winds of 155 mph. Maria will be moving over southeastern Puerto Rico in a couple of hours.

Maria will remain a major hurricane as it passes off to the north of the Dominican Republic and then heads north into the Atlantic ocean.