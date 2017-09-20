IMPD asking for help finding killer after father of two is gunned down outside home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indianapolis police are still searching for a suspect following a deadly overnight shooting.

Police say a 35-year-old man was shot and killed outside a home on Indy's northeast side near 40th and Tacoma.

A series of gunshots in the middle of the night awoke neighbors who called police, but despite hearing the gunfire those witnesses say they didn’t see the person who pulled the trigger.

“It was too dark to see anything. We don’t know nothing. It’s scary. I’m afraid,” said one elderly neighbor.

While many neighbors were too afraid to give their names, the man who died has been identified as Terrence Fields. Fields was a father of two boys. Police say right now neighbors have not been able to help them identify a possible suspect.

“It’s still early on. We have not been told that anyone saw anything like a vehicle pull away, so we are looking forward to community tips to help us solve this case,” said IMPD officer Aaron Hamer.

The early morning violence marks the third time in less than six months that someone has been murdered less than a mile away from the scene on Tacoma.

In early April at a nearby apartment complex, a young mother Lonneisha Wellington was murdered in front of her kids. Police eventually arrested DeMarcus Jackson for that killing.

Just weeks later at 32nd and Tacoma another man was found shot dead in the street. That victim was identified as Aaron Ivy, but sadly no arrests have ever been made in that case.

Police don’t know what the motive may have been for the early morning shooting of Terrence Fields, but again remind everyone that investigators need the public’s help to bring about justice.

“Every case we want to solve. Sometimes it’s community buy-in that helps us solve the cases,” said Hamer. “It’s important to know your clue may be the last clue that puts together the investigation. So it’s always very important the community helps us.”

Anyone with information on any unsolved homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.