IMPD safely locates missing 8-year-old boy, arrests man accused of kidnapping him

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was arrested Wednesday night after police say he kidnapped a 8-year-old boy on the south side.

IMPD says 40-year-old Steven Magness is facing a preliminary kidnapping charge.

Magness reportedly abducted the boy from a home in the 300 block of E. Brunswick Ave. at around 4 p.m.

Police said the suspect was high on meth and driving a tan 2006 Nissan pickup truck with Indiana plate TK803MNF at the time of the incident.

The boy was later located at the Greenwood Mall and Magness was taken into custody.

When Magness was being loaded into a sheriff’s office vehicle, he told reporters “I didn’t kidnap anybody man” and denied doing anything wrong.