× Indianapolis Colts and USO team up for diaper, baby wipes collection drive to help military families

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Colts fans can help in a major way before the team’s Sept. 24 game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Colts will team up with the USO of Indiana for a diaper and baby wipes collection drive. The group will accept physical and monetary donations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

USO volunteers will collect new baby diapers, wipes and money at Colts Community Collection Stations located outside each gate at Lucas Oil Stadium. The donations will go to help military families.

“The NFL continues to be one of them most enduring and invaluable partners of the USO worldwide,” said Charles Ridings, executive director of USO of Indiana. “Locally, the USO of Indiana is excited to partner with the Indianapolis Colts for the game day collection on Sept. 24. The collection of diapers and baby wipes will provide much needed relief to our young military families.”

Fans are encouraged to show their support on social media by tagging @ColtsCommunity on Twitter and Instagram and “Colts Community” on Facebook.

The donation drive is part of the Colts’ Gameday Collections program, which invites local charitable organizations to team up with the team for worthy causes. Find upcoming collection dates here.