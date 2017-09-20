Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrest juvenile suspect after armed robbery at Dollar General store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers arrested a juvenile in connection with an armed robbery at a Dollar General store this week.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched Monday to the 3800 block of North German Church Road after a panic alarm went off at the Dollar General store.

Witnesses said the juvenile entered the store with a gun and demanded money. He took some cash and then left in a vehicle.

Officers followed the suspected vehicle to the 3600 block of North Whitfield Drive, where the suspect ran from the car and into a residence. Police surrounded the apartment and said a juvenile matching the description of the thief exited through a back door.

Officers took him into custody without further incident and transported him to the Juvenile Detention Center. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for a final charging decision.