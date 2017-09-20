CASTLETON, Ind. -- A local dance hall is celebrating five years in Central Indiana and its owners want you to join the celebration. Saddle Up Saloon and Dance Hall is hosting four nights of fun in honor of the milestone. Sherman stopped by to find out what's on the schedule and pick up a few new moves.
Local dance hall celebrates five years
-
Food hall filled with local markets, restaurants will move into Mass Ave Coca-Cola plant
-
Where is Sherman: Indiana State Fair
-
Brown County planning 2,000-seat concert hall project
-
Ball State trustees approve first phase of new project that will replace LaFollette Complex
-
Greenwood High School choir set for performance this weekend with Foreigner
-
-
‘I always considered it a terrorist situation,’ says Kiritsis hostage
-
Hal Fryar, TV’s ‘Harlow Hickenlooper’ for a generation of Hoosier kids, dies at age 90
-
Will Adam Vinatieri make the Hall of Fame? He has to retire first
-
New store packs shelves with locally-grown foods
-
9/11 remembrance ceremonies across Central Indiana
-
-
Indiana town euthanizes around 250 geese causing erosion, sanitary problems
-
School resource officer ‘Wiggle Dances’ his way into students’ hearts
-
Morten Andersen’s path to Hall of Fame began at Ben Davis High School