Organizers discuss how to get involved with the 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is fast approaching, but you still have time to take steps to end the disease and get involved.

Vickie Greenough is a Memory Care Business Development Specialist with American Senior Communities and Colleen Lawson is the Director of the walk.

They joined FOX59's Angela Ganote on the Red Couch to answer questions about getting involved.

All funds raised through the walk further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. All interested volunteers should visit our volunteer page for more information about event day roles and responsibilities.

Take the first step to a world without Alzheimer's Saturday, September 30. Learn more about the 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer's