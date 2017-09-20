× Pendleton Girl Scout to be honored for saving mom’s life in car wreck

DALEVILLE, Ind. – A 9-year-old Girl Scout from Pendleton will be honored Thursday after she rescued her mom from an overturned vehicle.

Melina Lakey used safety lessons gained from Girl Scouts to help her bleeding and injured mother, Ashley McCollum-Lakey.

“I used what I learned in Girl Scouts. It was scary, but I kept calm and stayed courageous,” Melina said.

The accident happened on April 15, 2017 after Melina recently earned first-aid badges and had completed a service project benefiting the Fire Rescue House of Madison County.

She will be honored Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Daleville’s Girl Scout Service Center. Joining her family will be Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick, Alexandria Fire Chief Brian Cuneo, and Girl Scouts of Central Indiana CEO Deborah Hearn Smith.

“Melina risked being cut on glass or injured by car debris,” said McCollum. “She wasn’t concerned about hurting herself, she was getting me out of the car.”

Her mom told our media partners at the IndyStar that the accident happened after her family were returning from the drive-in in Shelbyville late on the night of April 15.

As they rounded a curve on a country road, the family’s Nissan Rogue hit a ditch and spun out of control, rolling six times before coming to rest on its roof.

The Indiana Pacers heard about the story and have decided to honor Melina as an Indiana Hero at an upcoming game.