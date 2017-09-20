× 18-year-old suspect arrested in weekend slaying of teen; police say robbery likely motive

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a deadly weekend shooting that claimed the life of a teenager.

IMPD said Eugene Jones, 18, was arrested for the Sunday homicide of Deante Williams, 18, at Wes Montgomery Park. Investigators said robbery appeared to be the motive.

Police previously said Williams was meeting another teen at the park when he was shot three times in the stomach Sunday night. The shooter then left the scene, police said.

IMPD said the shooting suspect had spoken to Williams on the phone before they met at the park. Police said the robbery involved suspected narcotics.