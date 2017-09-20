Police clear Fishers, Hamilton Southeastern high schools after bomb threats

FISHERS, Ind.– The Fishers Police Department responded to a pair of bomb threats at high schools late Wednesday morning.

Fishers High School and Hamilton Southeastern High School received the threats around 11 a.m. Police were called and the school put their safety procedures into action.

Both high schools were evacuated before police searched and cleared the buildings. By noon, students returned to class. Police say the school day is expected to proceed as normal.

Surrounding schools took precautionary measures, like not allowing students to go outside as police searched the high schools. Those procedures have been lifted as well.

“We are proud of the way our students and staff responded during this time and appreciate our local law enforcement’s prompt response in keeping our schools safe,” Hamilton Southeastern High School said in a statement to parents.