Second IUPUI student struck by vehicle on campus in same week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Another student was hit by a vehicle on the IUPUI campus Wednesday afternoon.

IU police say the male got off an Indy Go bus, walked in front of it to cross Michigan Street near Blake Street and got hit by the side of a car.

Officers say the student was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in good condition. He is believed to be OK.

This is the second student to be struck by a vehicle on the campus this week. Fatima Hassuneh, 18, died after being struck by a school bus contracted to carry IPS students on Monday.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined Hassuneh died from multiple blunt force injuries. Her death was ruled an accident.