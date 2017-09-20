Update on Andrew Luck? Not really

Posted 6:22 PM, September 20, 2017, by , Updated at 06:25PM, September 20, 2017

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 16: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts hands the ball to Frank Gore #23 of the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter during the NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 16, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s gotten to be a weekly ritual at the Indianapolis Colts Farm Bureau Insurance Football Center. At some point, Chuck Pagano is asked about the availability of quarterback Andrew Luck.

The latest: Luck won’t play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns and won’t practice this week. The latter almost assuredly means the team’s $140 million quarterback won’t be available for the Oct. 1 visit to Seattle.

Without speculating further, here’s the blow-by-blow of Pagano’s give-and-take with the media Wednesday regarding Luck:

Reporter: Will Andrew Luck practice today or this week?

Pagano: No.

Reporter: Is Andrew Luck getting there?

Pagano: Yeah.

Reporter: Do you guys know more than you’re saying?

Pagano: You know as much as we do. As God is my witness, when he drops out there and trots out there . . . God is my witness.

Reporter: How much of this is up to Andrew to decide he’s ready to go?

Pagano: Again, we listen to our docs and trainers. I hate to sound like a broken record, but that’s what we do. When they say he’s ready. He’s pushing and they’re pushing him.

Reporter: Does he seem anxious to play?

Pagano: What do you think (laughing)?

Reporter: I haven’t talked to him, I don’t know.

Pagano: Do you think he’s a competitor?

Reporter: I do.

Pagano: Then that would answer your question.