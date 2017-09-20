× Update on Andrew Luck? Not really

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s gotten to be a weekly ritual at the Indianapolis Colts Farm Bureau Insurance Football Center. At some point, Chuck Pagano is asked about the availability of quarterback Andrew Luck.

The latest: Luck won’t play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns and won’t practice this week. The latter almost assuredly means the team’s $140 million quarterback won’t be available for the Oct. 1 visit to Seattle.

Without speculating further, here’s the blow-by-blow of Pagano’s give-and-take with the media Wednesday regarding Luck:

Reporter: Will Andrew Luck practice today or this week?

Pagano: No.

Reporter: Is Andrew Luck getting there?

Pagano: Yeah.

Reporter: Do you guys know more than you’re saying?

Pagano: You know as much as we do. As God is my witness, when he drops out there and trots out there . . . God is my witness.

Reporter: How much of this is up to Andrew to decide he’s ready to go?

Pagano: Again, we listen to our docs and trainers. I hate to sound like a broken record, but that’s what we do. When they say he’s ready. He’s pushing and they’re pushing him.

Reporter: Does he seem anxious to play?

Pagano: What do you think (laughing)?

Reporter: I haven’t talked to him, I don’t know.

Pagano: Do you think he’s a competitor?

Reporter: I do.

Pagano: Then that would answer your question.