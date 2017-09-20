Woman suffers broken leg after being hit by car in hit-and-run crash on south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A hit-and-run crash is under investigation on the south side of Indianapolis after a vehicle struck a woman.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at East Hanna Avenue and Shelby Street.

A witness said a vehicle struck the woman in the median of Hanna right at the corner of Shelby Street. The woman was taken to an area hospital in serious condition with a broken leg.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police didn’t have a description of the vehicle in question and are hoping surveillance cameras from nearby businesses may have captured the crash.