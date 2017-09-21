Downtown businesses react to fatal shooting in bar district

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man shot dead on a busy downtown street Thursday morning marks the 100th murder of 2017 in Indianapolis.

The shooter is still on the run. Police heard the gunshots around 3:00 a.m., just as bars and clubs were closing for the night.

Kilroy’s server, Brittany Flesher said she’s thinking twice before walking to her car alone after a long shift. She and other co-workers are encouraging each other to walk in groups. They also have security guards escort employees to cars. Still, she said the most recent shooting is close to home.

The man was found on the sidewalk beneath the underpass, just down the street from Tiki Bob’s Cantina where officers were making an arrest for another case.

Employees at Kilroy’s said they also are taking customer safety into consideration. They often have customers shelter in place if there’s an altercation outside the bar.

“We always have security around. we also have police on call all the time, so we have police in the front of our building and the back of the building, so if anyone feels uncomfortable, we can have police walk them to their cars,” Flesher said.

Police believe the murder is the result of a fight. They’re still searching for the man responsible who they said was wearing a red shirt, had dread locks, and was driving either a dark blue or dark green older model Chevy pickup.

Gordon Cocke, who owns The Pub on Georgia street, said he’s hoping the isolated incident doesn’t keep customers from coming downtown.

“Most of the people who come out here are friendly, great people. They came out to have fun and see a concert. It’s just a shame this had to happen,” Cocke said.

Cocke also said many business owners meet with IMPD officers once per month to discuss downtown safety. One thing Cocke is hoping the city will improve on, is adding additional lights along Georgia Street.